Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Arsenal, Chelsea, Newcastle, Spurs, Dundee, Motherwell, Norwich, Rennes, Hooper, Mexer, Morelos, Forrest

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Gary Hooper, the former Celtic striker released by Sheffield Wednesday, will be on Neil Lennon's transfer wish-list if he becomes the Scottish champions' manager on a permanent basis and the 31-year-old would be keen on a return. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers winger Daniel Candeias has hinted on social media that 30-year-old Rennes defender Edson Mexer, with whom he played at Portuguese club Nacional, will be joining the Ibrox club this summer. (Daily Record)

Jim McIntyre's future as Dundee manager will be decided in Texas this week as managing director John Nelms heads to the United States for talks with owner Tim Keyes, but the former is minded to give the former Ross County boss a chance to rebuild the side despite their relegation to the Scottish Championship. (Scottish Sun)

Bournemouth and Scotland winger Ryan Fraser is open to offers from other clubs, with Arsenal, Chelsea, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur reportedly keen on the 25-year-old. (Daily Mail)

Former Rangers manager Graeme Souness believes big English clubs will not be interested in Alfredo Morelos because of his poor disciplinary record, despite the Ibrox club suggesting the 22-year-old Colombian striker has a £20m price tag. (The Scotsman)

Former Celtic and West Ham United striker Frank McAvennie fears that 27-year-old Scotland winger James Forrest is too small for England's top flight despite being named PFA Scotland Player of the Year. (Scottish Sun)

Carl McHugh, the 26-year-old who is out of contract this summer, is the second Motherwell player to attract interest from clubs in Asia after fellow defender Tom Aldred was targeted by Indian Super League clubs Mumbai City and Kerala Blasters. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers midfielder Liam Burt, the 20-year-old who joined the club from Celtic and who had a loan spell with Alloa Athletic this season, has confirmed his departure from Ibrox this summer following the expiration of his contract, the 20-year-old having failed to make the breakthrough despite inclusion in match-day squads since 2016. (The Scotsman)

Rangers will not give Celtic, who clinched the Scottish Premiership title for an eighth consecutive year on Saturday, a guard of honour before Sunday's Old Firm derby at Ibrox. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Former Rangers striker Kris Boyd has urged the Ibrox club to show their "class" by giving champions Celtic a guard of honour when they host the Scottish champions on Sunday. (Daily Record)

Scotland midfielder Kenny McLean toasted Norwich City's English Championship title victory while brandishing a bottle of MadDog 2020 and declaring himself the "Mayor of Norwich" as the Canaries squad celebrated at a civic reception. (Daily Record)

OTHER GOSSIP

Businesses in the cities of Sapporo, Hokkaido and Oita have been warned as part of a pre-tournament briefing not to run out of beer for this year's Rugby World Cup finals in Japan. (The Scotsman)

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend will name his extended Rugby World Cup training squad on Wednesday morning - the first major diary marker on the road to the tournament in Japan. (Edinburgh Evening News)