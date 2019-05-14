Annan Athletic 1-0 Clyde: Chris Johnston gives hosts first-leg advantage

Annan will take a lead to Broadwood in Saturday's second leg

Chris Johnston's close-range finish gave Annan Athletic a slender lead over Clyde for Saturday's Scottish League One play-off second leg.

The former Kilmarnock winger did well under pressure to convert in the six-yard box after Lewis Strapp's throw-in.

Clyde had earlier missed a penalty when David Goodwillie struck wide of the post.

Bully Wee defender Tom Lang had to be alert in the second half to clear David Wilson's low shot off the line.

Annan centre-back Ayrton Sonkur was equally sharp in making sure Jack Boyle's deep cross did not drop under the crossbar.

The hosts, who finished eight points behind Clyde during the regular League Two season, were boosted pre-match with the news that manager Peter Murphy had signed a new two-year contract to keep him committed at Galabank until 2021.

Johnston's winner was his fifth goal of the season and follows his strike in the semi-final win against Stenhousemuir.

Annan's sixth win on the bounce stretched their unbeaten run to nine games since losing 2-1 away to Clyde in March and inflicted only a second defeat in 12 games on the visitors.

Annan Athletic manager Peter Murphy: "We've presented ourselves with a good opportunity but that's all it is. We'll go up to Clyde and it's going to be a hostile atmosphere. It's going to be very exciting."

Clyde manager Danny Lennon: "It's only half-time in the tie and it's still open. We've got to dust ourselves down. After the penalty miss it affected us for 20 or 15 minutes and it gave Annan a lift."