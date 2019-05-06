Warren Feeney: Ards manager unsure of his future following his side's relegation

Feeney had no complaints after Ards' relegation was sealed following a 2-1 home defeat by Carrick

Ards manager Warren Feeney says he does not know if he will remain at the club following their relegation to the Championship.

Feeney, who took the job on a temporary basis, watched his side fall to a 3-1 aggregate defeat by Carrick Rangers in the promotion/relegation play-off.

"I don't know what I am going to do myself," he said

"My focus was on staying up, now we know the outcome of that I will have a chat with the chairman."

In February the former Northern Ireland international agreed to take charge of Ards until the end of the season, and helped the club to avoid the automatic drop.

However they were undone against an impressive Carrick side, who Feeney admitted were deserving of their victories in both legs.

"I don't know what the club wants to do or what route they want to go down but we will have that chat," said the former Linfield boss.

"Players will move on and players will stay but it is out of my hands because I don't know what way the club wants to go forward."