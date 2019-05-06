Vincent Kompany goal reaction: Manchester City captain told not to shoot before stunning strike
Neither manager expected it. And Sergio Aguero told him not to shoot.
But Vincent Kompany knew what he was doing. The Manchester City captain found the perfect time to score his first goal of the season with a swerving 25-yard beauty as City once more went back to the top of the Premier League with a 1-0 victory over Leicester at Etihad Stadium.
The best goal of his career?