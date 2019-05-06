Luis Suarez: Barcelona striker won't celebrate against Liverpool at Anfield

Suarez scored 82 goals in 133 games for Liverpool

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez says he will not celebrate if he scores against Liverpool at Anfield in Tuesday's Champions League semi-final second leg.

Suarez, who left Liverpool in 2014 after three-and-a-half seasons, scored and then celebrated in Barcelona's 3-0 first-leg win at the Nou Camp.

The Uruguayan apologised for celebrating last week and says he "respects" Liverpool fans.

"I think people know the work I did here," said Suarez.

"I think there will be more applause than whistles. There may be quite a few who are not happy but I think there will be more who are happy and grateful."

He added: "Celebrating the goal last week, people who know about football, who love this sport, know about the importance of this.

"I have all the respect in the world for the Liverpool fans. Because I scored and celebrated with my fans, I say sorry.

"Obviously, it is clear that if I score a goal against Liverpool I won't celebrate it in the same way."

Suarez who scored 82 goals in 133 games for the Anfield club, added: "Being captain of Liverpool was one of the proudest moments of my career. It is something I won't forget. Playing in the elite with Barcelona was because of Liverpool and what they made me."