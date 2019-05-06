Chris Hegarty: Dungannon Swifts captain Chris Hegarty joins Crusaders

Hegarty joins Crusaders on a three-year deal

Irish Cup champions Crusaders have signed Dungannon Swifts captain Chris Hegarty for an undisclosed fee.

The defender, 26, joins the north Belfast side on a three-year deal.

"This is an opportunity I couldn't turn away for my own career," Hegarty told the Swifts' website.

"It is purely a footballing decision to try and better myself in the next few years and play some European Football and battle it out at the top of the league. "

The former Rangers player joined his hometown club permanently in May 2016 having arrived on loan from Linfield earlier in the season.

In 2018 he helped the Swifts to secure their first senior trophy when by defeating Ballymena United in the League Cup final.

Crusaders finished fourth in a disappointing league campaign but lifted the Irish Cup for the first time in a decade with a comfortable win over Ballinamallard United on Saturday.