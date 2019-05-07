Scottish Championship could expand to 12 teams for 2020-21 as part of shake-up

Ross County lifted the Championship trophy this season

The Scottish Championship could be a 12-team league for the 2020-21 season under a potential league shake-up.

Prolonged talks have taken place between Scottish Professional Football League clubs over expanding the Scottish second tier by two teams.

Discussed proposals include adding two colts team to make a 44-club pyramid or merging Leagues One and Two.

The set-up could result in Championship sides playing each other four times across 44 games per season.

It is understood discussions have taken place and that, if agreed at this season's SPFL annual meeting, new measures could be in place in just over a year's time.

The current system has been in place for six years.

To facilitate a potential change to the structure of the Scottish game, options that are being considered include: