European Under-17 Championship: England lose heavily against the Netherlands
- From the section Football
England lost 5-2 to the Netherlands in their second match at the European Under-17 Championship in Dublin.
Manchester City's Taylor Harwood-Bellis put England ahead after six minutes, and Arsenal's Sam Greenwood restored the lead from the penalty spot.
But England, coached by Steve Cooper, were 3-2 down by the break before the Dutch took control in the second half.
With one point from two games, England must beat Sweden on 9 May to stand any chance of making the quarter-finals.
England, were beaten semi-finalists in their home tournament in 2018, were held 1-1 by France in their opening match in Group B.