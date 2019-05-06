Champions League - Semi-finals - 2nd Leg
Liverpool20:00Barcelona
Venue: Anfield

Liverpool v Barcelona: If we fail we will do it in a beautiful way, says Jurgen Klopp

Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi has 12 Champions League goals for Barcelona this season and has netted more goals against English teams than any other player in the competition's history (26), including six this season

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live from 19:00 BST; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool will not give up against Barcelona and if they do lose they will "fail in the most beautiful way".

Liverpool must overturn a 3-0 deficit from last week's first leg defeat to reach a ninth European Cup final - and are without injured forwards Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino.

"We are far away from giving up," said Klopp. "There is hope.

"If there is an opportunity to go to the next round, we have to try."

The German added: "We want to celebrate the Champions League campaign, either with a proper finish or another goal.

"If we can do it, wonderful, and if not then fail in the most beautiful way, if you want, with a close result."

Two goals from Lionel Messi and another from former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez saw Barca home in last week's first leg at the Nou Camp.

Barcelona threw away a three-goal lead to lose at Roma in last season's quarter-finals - but at the weekend the already-crowned Spanish champions had the luxury of resting all 11 players who played last Wednesday for the defeat to Celta Vigo on Saturday.

Liverpool are looking to become only the third team in the history of the European Cup or Champions League to come from three goals down after the first leg of a semi-final and progress to the final, after Panathinaikos in 1970-71 and Barcelona themselves in 1985-86.

"Tuesday night will be the third game in six days and Barcelona changed 11 positions on Saturday, so that is a massive difference as well, of course," Klopp said.

"Together with our supporters it was a long season and there is at least a little chance to make it even longer.

"If not, these are the last two home games of an incredible season.

"I think we should celebrate that with a good performance on the pitch and a very good performance in the stands. That would be really nice."

'Liverpool's chances of reaching final under 4%'

Simon Gleave, head of sports analysis, Gracenote

"Last week's 3-0 defeat at Euro Club Index number one team FC Barcelona has reduced Liverpool's chance of reaching this year's Champions League final to under 4%.

"Liverpool's chance of winning the 2019 Champions League has therefore also dropped significantly, from around 23% before the first leg of the semi-final to 3%.

"One small ray of hope for Liverpool fans is that if they were to pull off a huge shock and make it to the final, the Reds would be big favourites to win the competition."

Liverpool chances of winning Champions League

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Dortmund6411102813
2Atl Madrid641196313
3Club Brugge61326516
4Monaco6015214-121

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona6420145914
2Tottenham6222910-18
3Inter Milan622267-18
4PSV Eindhoven6024613-72

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG6321179811
2Liverpool63039729
3Napoli62317529
4Red Star Belgrade6114517-124

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Porto6510156916
2Schalke632164211
3Galatasaray611458-34
4Lokomotiv Moscow6105412-83

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich64201551014
2Ajax6330115612
3Benfica6213611-57
4AEK Athens6006213-110

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City64111661013
2Lyon6150121118
3Shakhtar Donetsk6132816-86
4Hoffenheim60331114-33

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid6402125712
2Roma630311839
3Viktoria Plzen6213716-97
4CSKA Moscow621389-17

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus640294512
2Man Utd631274310
3Valencia62226608
4Young Boys6114412-84
View full Champions League tables

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you