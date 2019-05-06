Northampton Town release eight players and transfer-list three more

David Buchanan is the most experienced of the Northampton players to be released

Northampton Town have released eight players at the conclusion of their contracts, while a further three have been told they are up for sale.

David Buchanan, Dean Bowditch, Jack Bridge, Luke Coddington, Shay Facey, Sam Foley, James Goff and Joe Iaciofano are all out of contract this summer.

They will not be offered new terms by the League Two side.

Meanwhile, Ash Taylor, Billy Waters and Joe Bunney are transfer-listed with time remaining on existing deals.

Buchanan was the longest-serving of the players - having played 187 games for the Cobblers after signing in the summer of 2015 - and was part of the League Two title-winning side in 2015-16, while Foley scored five goals in 68 games following his move to Sixfields in May 2017.

"Of course, we wish all of the departing players well and wish them every success with their ongoing careers," said boss Keith Curle. "But my job here is to take the footballing side of the club forward and there need to be changes made.

"Some more of the players who are under contract for next season might decide, following our conversations on Monday, that their futures lie elsewhere too, and that will become clearer over the summer."

The Cobblers have offered a new deal to Daniel Powell, while John-Joe O'Toole is considering whether to exercise an option arising from his existing deal.