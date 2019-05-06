Rangers win reserve league title on goal difference

Andrew Dallas scored twice in Rangers' title-clinching win over Falkirk
Rangers have pipped Celtic to the SPFL Reserve League title on goal difference after a 3-1 final-day win over Falkirk.

Celtic beat St Johnstone 3-2 to sit alongside their Old Firm rivals on 38 points from 17 games.

But Rangers finished four goals better off, with Andrew Dallas scoring a double as his side hit back from 1-0 down against Falkirk.

Hibernian were also in the running and would have taken the title if Celtic and Rangers both lost.

