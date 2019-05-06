Doncaster Rovers: James Coppinger agrees new deal for next season

James Coppinger
James Coppinger is just 12 short of 100 goals in his career

Doncaster Rovers midfielder James Coppinger has agreed a new one-year contract with the League One club.

The 38-year-old has played 620 games in 15 seasons with Doncaster, 49 of them during the current campaign.

"I think there's more to come, not just from me personally, but from Doncaster and from this team," Coppinger told the club website.

Rovers will face Charlton Athletic in the play-off semi-finals, with the two games scheduled for 12 and 17 May.

The winners will face either Portsmouth or Sunderland at Wembley with a place in the Championship for 2019-20 at stake.

James Coppinger on Twitter
James Coppinger took to Twitter to illustrate the many kits he has worn as a Doncaster player

