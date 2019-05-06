Paddy Madden: Fleetwood Town striker signs new three-year deal

Paddy Madden's goals helped Fleetwood finish 11th in League One this season

Fleetwood Town striker Paddy Madden has signed a new three-year deal to keep him at the League One club until 2022.

The ex-Scunthorpe and Yeovil man, 29, was the Cod Army's top scorer in 2018-19 with 19 goals in all competitions.

In all, Irishman Madden has scored 25 times in 69 appearances since joining the Lancashire side in January 2018.

"His goals are an obvious asset, but his work-rate and selflessness are what make him such a valuable member of our squad," said head coach Joey Barton.