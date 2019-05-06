Europa League play-offs: Glenavon tie 'holds no fears' - Glentoran manager McDermott

Glentoran midfielder John Herron in action against Glenavon's Aaron Harmon

Europa League play-off semi-finals - Glenavon v Glentoran and Cliftonville v Coleraine Venues: Mourneview Park and Solitude Date: Tuesday, 7 May Kick-offs: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live coverage on BBC Radio Ulster MW and the BBC Sport website; report and highlights on the BBC Sport website

Glentoran manager Mick McDermott says his side "won't have any fears" about facing Glenavon in Tuesday's Europa League play-off tie at Mourneview Park.

The Glens are unbeaten in five league games since McDermott took charge while Glenavon won six of their last eight Premiership encounters of the season.

"Glenavon have qualified for Europe regularly under Gary so they are clear favourites and we are underdogs.

"But I expect our players to play with confidence and absolute commitment."

Glentoran have lost only once in their last 10 league visits to Lurgan and are unbeaten at Mourneview Park since April 2015.

The Oval club are making their third appearance in four seasons at this stage of the end-of-season knockout phase, having beaten Coleraine in May 2016 to make the final and then coming from 2-0 down to win 4-3 against Linfield at Windsor Park 12 months ago.

On both occasions, the east Belfast outfit went on to lose to Cliftonville in the play-off final, including a 3-2 reverse at Solitude last year.

Glentoran's Steven Gordon and Josh Daniels of Glenavon in aerial action

"We know Glenavon have had a great season and gained a record number of Premiership points for them but we're on a good unbeaten run ourselves and Glentoran's excellent record at Mourneview in recent years means the players won't have any fears going there," added McDermott.

"The play-offs provide an opportunity for teams like us, who've had a difficult season, to compete for a European place and all that goes with it.

"We're unbeaten since the split and the players now have a chance to show what they can do and give the supporters an exciting and positive end to the season."

Glentoran assistant manager Paul Millar occupied the same position at Glenavon for seven years before leaving to join McDermott in early April.

Hamilton prepares for play-off 'lottery'

Glenavon finished third in the league standings while Glentoran occupied top spot in Section B to end in seventh spot and Lurgan Blues manager Gary Hamilton admits he harbours something of a sense of injustice that his club must enter the play-offs to try and secure European qualification.

"When you work so hard and you are a small club and you finish third it's really hard for us that a team who finishes so many points behind us can get there in front of us," said Hamilton, whose side lost the 2017 play-off final to Ballymena United.

"It's a horrible situation because when you finish in the position we have in most other leagues in the world you would be in Europe already as the third placed team. But unfortunately it's not that way.

"It is what it is and you have to play what's in front of you. It's going to be a really difficult game.

"A change of management always gives a club a lift and we know they're a good side who probably haven't achieved what they wanted to achieve this year but still have that chance of European football.

"It's a lottery but hopefully the boys can go out and perform as they did over recent weeks and if they do that we stand a chance of beating any team."

Coleraine 'positive' for Cliftonville game

Cliftonville host Coleraine in Tuesday's other play-off semi-final, with the Bannsiders going into the game on the back of a win over Crusaders and a draw at home to league champions Linfield.

"We put together two good performances back-to-back so that gives us a little bit of momentum and a little bit of belief going into a very important fixture," argued Coleraine manager Rodney McAree.

"It's a match we will approach with positivity that we can go and win it - it's been a difficult season of transition but we could turn it into a successful season by going and winning these next two games."

Premiership runners-up Ballymena and Irish Cup winners Crusaders have secured two of the three Europa League places worth in the region of £200,000.