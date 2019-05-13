Scottish Premiership
St Mirren19:45Hamilton
Venue: Simple Digital Arena

St Mirren v Hamilton Academical

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
  • Hamilton Academical are unbeaten in three Scottish Premiership meetings with St Mirren this season, with two wins and a draw
  • The Buddies last beat Accies in February 2015
  • Anders Dreyer's only goal for St Mirren so far came in April's 1-1 draw with Hamilton
  • Accies have scored three times in the same game in the league on three occasions this term, twice against the Buddies
  • St Mirren and Hamilton are unbeaten in four matches, with both sides having recorded three draws and a win

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic37266575195684
2Rangers37239581255678
3Kilmarnock371810948301864
4Aberdeen371971155431264
5Hibernian3714121150371354
6Hearts37156164148-751
7St Johnstone37157153846-852
8Motherwell37146174354-1148
9Livingston371111154041-144
10Hamilton3686222673-4730
11St Mirren3668222964-3526
12Dundee3756262975-4621
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you