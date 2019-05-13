St Mirren v Hamilton Academical
-
- Hamilton Academical are unbeaten in three Scottish Premiership meetings with St Mirren this season, with two wins and a draw
- The Buddies last beat Accies in February 2015
- Anders Dreyer's only goal for St Mirren so far came in April's 1-1 draw with Hamilton
- Accies have scored three times in the same game in the league on three occasions this term, twice against the Buddies
- St Mirren and Hamilton are unbeaten in four matches, with both sides having recorded three draws and a win