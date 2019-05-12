Forest Green Rovers v Tranmere Rovers
Forest Green Rovers will be without the suspended Gavin Gunning for the second leg of their League Two play-off semi-final against Tranmere Rovers.
Gunning was sent off just 15 minutes into Thursday's first leg at Prenton Park, which his side lost 1-0.
Tranmere manager Micky Mellon has no fresh injury concerns and could name an unchanged side.
The winner at The New Lawn will book their place in the final at Wembley on Saturday, 25 May.
Match facts
- Forest Green lost 1-0 at Prenton Park in the first leg of this play-off tie; each of the last nine sides to lose the first leg of a League Two play-off semi-final away from home were eliminated, with Rochdale the last to overturn such a deficit in 2008, beating Darlington on penalties after both sides won their home leg 2-1.
- Forest Green won their only previous home meeting with Tranmere in the Football League 3-1 in October 2018.
- Tranmere Rovers are without a win in four away matches in League Two (D2 L2), this after having won each of the three beforehand.
- Forest Green have gone three matches without a win in all competitions (D1 L2), last going longer without victory back in November 2018 (five games).
- Christian Doidge has been directly involved in eight of Forest Green's last 15 goals in League Two, scoring six and assisting two. Doidge has scored in both of his last two matches at the New Lawn (two goals).
- Tranmere forward James Norwood has scored 29 goals in League Two in 2018-19; the last player to reach 30+ goals in a single campaign in the division (including play-offs) was Tom Pope for Port Vale in 2012-13 (31).