League Two - Play-offs - 2nd Leg
Forest Green19:45Tranmere
Venue: The New Lawn

Forest Green Rovers v Tranmere Rovers

Ollie Banks
Ollie Banks' stunning strike gave Tranmere victory in the first leg at Prenton Park
Follow live text coverage from 19:30 BST on Monday

Forest Green Rovers will be without the suspended Gavin Gunning for the second leg of their League Two play-off semi-final against Tranmere Rovers.

Gunning was sent off just 15 minutes into Thursday's first leg at Prenton Park, which his side lost 1-0.

Tranmere manager Micky Mellon has no fresh injury concerns and could name an unchanged side.

The winner at The New Lawn will book their place in the final at Wembley on Saturday, 25 May.

Match facts

  • Forest Green lost 1-0 at Prenton Park in the first leg of this play-off tie; each of the last nine sides to lose the first leg of a League Two play-off semi-final away from home were eliminated, with Rochdale the last to overturn such a deficit in 2008, beating Darlington on penalties after both sides won their home leg 2-1.
  • Forest Green won their only previous home meeting with Tranmere in the Football League 3-1 in October 2018.
  • Tranmere Rovers are without a win in four away matches in League Two (D2 L2), this after having won each of the three beforehand.
  • Forest Green have gone three matches without a win in all competitions (D1 L2), last going longer without victory back in November 2018 (five games).
  • Christian Doidge has been directly involved in eight of Forest Green's last 15 goals in League Two, scoring six and assisting two. Doidge has scored in both of his last two matches at the New Lawn (two goals).
  • Tranmere forward James Norwood has scored 29 goals in League Two in 2018-19; the last player to reach 30+ goals in a single campaign in the division (including play-offs) was Tom Pope for Port Vale in 2012-13 (31).

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City462316773433085
2Bury4622131182562679
3MK Dons4623101371492279
4Mansfield4620161069412876
5Forest Green4620141268472174
6Tranmere4620131363501373
7Newport462011155959071
8Colchester4620101665531270
9Exeter4619131460491170
10Stevenage462010165955470
11Carlisle46208186762568
12Crewe46198196059165
13Swindon461616145956364
14Oldham461614166760762
15Northampton461419136463161
16Cheltenham461512195768-1157
17Grimsby46168224556-1156
18Morecambe461412205470-1654
19Crawley46158235168-1753
20Port Vale461213213955-1649
21Cambridge461211234066-2647
22Macclesfield461014224874-2644
23Notts County46914234884-3641
24Yeovil46913244166-2540
