Huesca relegated by 6-2 Valencia thrashing

Huesca have only won one of their past 10 games

Huesca's spell in La Liga has lasted only one year as they were relegated following a home thrashing by top-four chasing Valencia.

Daniel Wass gave Valencia, who had lost their past three games in all competitions, a second-minute lead before Santi Mina set up Rodrigo.

Mina scored twice and a Xabier Etxeita own goal made it 5-0 after 40 minutes.

Rodrigo scored Valencia's sixth but Gonzalo Melero and Alex Gallar goals gave Huesca some respectability.

Huesca, who have 11 loan players in their squad, have only won six La Liga games. They were in the third division as recently as 2014-15.

Valencia move to within three points of fourth-placed Getafe with two games to go. They host Arsenal on Thursday in the Europa League semi-final second leg, having lost 3-1 in London.