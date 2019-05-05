Match ends, Huesca 2, Valencia 6.
Huesca relegated by 6-2 Valencia thrashing
Huesca's spell in La Liga has lasted only one year as they were relegated following a home thrashing by top-four chasing Valencia.
Daniel Wass gave Valencia, who had lost their past three games in all competitions, a second-minute lead before Santi Mina set up Rodrigo.
Mina scored twice and a Xabier Etxeita own goal made it 5-0 after 40 minutes.
Rodrigo scored Valencia's sixth but Gonzalo Melero and Alex Gallar goals gave Huesca some respectability.
Huesca, who have 11 loan players in their squad, have only won six La Liga games. They were in the third division as recently as 2014-15.
Valencia move to within three points of fourth-placed Getafe with two games to go. They host Arsenal on Thursday in the Europa League semi-final second leg, having lost 3-1 in London.
Line-ups
Huesca
- 13Santamaría
- 7Ferreiro
- 3Etxeita
- 2Mantovani
- 12Galán Gil
- 17RiveraBooked at 85mins
- 23Musto
- 6Gómez BardonadoSubstituted forAñor Acostaat 65'minutes
- 19ÁvilaBooked at 30mins
- 22Gallego PuigsechSubstituted forGallar Falgueraat 76'minutes
- 9HernándezSubstituted forMeleroat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Diéguez
- 8Melero
- 10Camacho Barnola
- 11Gallar Falguera
- 16Correia Pinto
- 20Añor Acosta
- 25Jovanovic
Valencia
- 13Murara Neto
- 21Piccini
- 5Gabriel
- 12Diakhaby
- 14Gayá
- 18Wass
- 10ParejoSubstituted forSolerat 45'minutes
- 17CoquelinBooked at 29mins
- 7Gonçalo GuedesSubstituted forTorresat 45'minutes
- 22Mina Lorenzo
- 19RodrigoSubstituted forGameiroat 58'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Doménech
- 8Soler
- 9Gameiro
- 15Latorre Grueso
- 20Torres
- 23Sobrino
- 24Garay
- Referee:
- Carlos del Cerro Grande
- Attendance:
- 6,378
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home24
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away7
- Corners
- Home7
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Huesca 2, Valencia 6.
Goal!
Goal! Huesca 2, Valencia 6. Álex Gallar (Huesca) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the top right corner.
Penalty conceded by Mouctar Diakhaby (Valencia) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
Attempt blocked. Álex Gallar (Huesca) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Juanpi.
Corner, Huesca. Conceded by José Gayá.
Attempt blocked. David Ferreiro (Huesca) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Juanpi.
Attempt missed. Gonzalo Melero (Huesca) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Juanpi (Huesca) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Damián Musto.
Foul by Martín Mantovani (Huesca).
Kevin Gameiro (Valencia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Christian Rivera (Huesca) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Christian Rivera (Huesca).
Daniel Wass (Valencia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Gonzalo Melero (Huesca) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Javi Galán with a cross.
Cristiano Piccini (Valencia) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Gonzalo Melero (Huesca).
Attempt missed. Álex Gallar (Huesca) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Foul by Daniel Wass (Valencia).
Juanpi (Huesca) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Gonzalo Melero (Huesca) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Javi Galán with a cross.
Attempt saved. Álex Gallar (Huesca) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gonzalo Melero.
Attempt saved. Ferrán Torres (Valencia) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Carlos Soler with a cross.
Corner, Valencia. Conceded by Javi Galán.
Attempt missed. Xabier Etxeita (Huesca) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by David Ferreiro with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Huesca. Conceded by José Gayá.
Substitution
Substitution, Huesca. Álex Gallar replaces Enric Gallego.
Foul by Martín Mantovani (Huesca).
Santi Mina (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Damián Musto (Huesca) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Francis Coquelin (Valencia).
Corner, Valencia. Conceded by Javi Galán.
Attempt saved. Gonzalo Melero (Huesca) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Huesca. Conceded by José Gayá.
Goal!
Goal! Huesca 1, Valencia 6. Gonzalo Melero (Huesca) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Huesca. Juanpi replaces Moi Gómez.
Corner, Valencia. Conceded by Damián Musto.
Foul by Gonzalo Melero (Huesca).
Francis Coquelin (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Valencia. Kevin Gameiro replaces Rodrigo Moreno because of an injury.