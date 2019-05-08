Chelsea v Eintracht Frankfurt: Maurizio Sarri says Blues 'deserve' to win a trophy

Chelsea's Pedro (right) scored just before half-time in the first leg after Luka Jovic had given Eintracht Frankfurt a 23rd-minute lead

Europa League semi-finalists Chelsea "deserve" to win a trophy this season, says manager Maurizio Sarri.

The Blues, beaten on penalties by Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final, only need a goalless draw at home against Eintracht Frankfurt to reach the Europa League final.

The Germans went ahead in the first leg before Pedro equalised to make it 1-1 and give Chelsea a vital away goal.

Sarri will be without midfielder N'Golo Kante because of a hamstring injury.

Chelsea's 3-0 win over Watford on Sunday ensured they would finish inside the top four of the Premier League to guarantee a Champions League spot in 2019-20.

However, they still have the chance to win their first piece of silverware since Sarri replaced Antonio Conte as boss last summer.

They came close in February but lost 4-3 to City in a penalty shootout in the Carabao Cup final after it had finished 0-0 after extra time.

"I am delighted at achieving the club's target of making the top four," said Sarri.

"We want to reach the Europa League final and win it because we deserve a trophy this season.

"It's not easy because we have to play a dangerous team as we saw in the first leg. They're dynamic and aggressive and when they can find spaces, it's a dangerous match.

"In a semi-final you have to play against a strong team with very strong players. It's difficult to be the favourite in a semi-final."

Kante's absence means Ruben Loftus-Cheek is set to start in midfield, while Eden Hazard is expected to play from the beginning after being a substitute in the first leg in Germany.

"As Chelsea, we want to win trophies so this is a massive opportunity for us. We won't relax," said Loftus-Cheek.

"It will feel different for me to win a trophy this season because I have helped the team so much in the Europa League campaign.

"This is the best spell of my Chelsea career in terms of games and goals."

Eintracht Frankfurt will join Chelsea in next season's Champions League if they win the Europa League.

However, they could still qualify via their league position if they finish in the top four of the Bundesliga, and they are fourth with two games to go, but level on points with fifth-placed Bayer Leverkusen.

