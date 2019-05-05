James Forrest, Steve Clarke & Ryan Kent win PFA Scotland annual awards

Celtic winger James Forrest and Kilmarnock boss Steve Clarke have been named PFA Scotland's Premiership player and manager of the year respectively.

Forrest, 27, has scored 17 goals for treble-chasing Celtic, who clinched an eighth straight title on Saturday.

Clarke, 55, has led third-placed Kilmarnock to a record league points haul for the second season running.

And Rangers attacker Ryan Kent, 22, has won the Premiership young player of the year award.

Kent, on loan from Liverpool, has contributed six goals and 10 assists in 41 outings for Steven Gerrard's men this term, netting in Rangers' Old Firm derby defeat in March.

Forrest, who scored the winner that day, has also struck in the semi-finals of both the Scottish League Cup and Scottish Cup, providing 20 assists in 55 appearances.

And the winger has scored five goals in six Scotland caps during the current campaign.

Former Scotland defender Clarke is on course to guide Kilmarnock to European qualification for the first time since 2001.

Having finished fifth with 59 points last term, his side are currently two places and two points better with two matches remaining.

They will end the season no lower than fourth, and if they finish third, or Celtic beat Hearts in the Scottish Cup final, they will be guaranteed a place in the Europa League first qualifying round.

