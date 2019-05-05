Aaron Ramsey: Wales midfielder makes emotional Arsenal farewell

Aaron Ramsey scored 64 goals in 367 appearances for Arsenal

Aaron Ramsey was given an emotional send-off by Arsenal before his move to Juventus, while it was also confirmed that Danny Welbeck will leave the club at the end of the season.

Ramsey will join the Italian giants on a free transfer this summer after 11 years with the Gunners.

Forward Welbeck will also be released after five seasons in north London.

Both players said their goodbyes to the fans after Arsenal's draw with Brighton at Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Ramsey broke down in tears as he received a guard of honour from his team-mates on the pitch.

The 28-year-old, who joined from Cardiff in 2008, won three FA Cups during his time at Emirates Stadium, scoring the winning goal in both the 2014 final against Hull and 2017 final against Chelsea.

The Wales international had already played his last game for the club after he was ruled out of the rest of the campaign with a muscular injury suffered during their Europa League quarter-final against Napoli last month.

"It's been a pretty emotional day. It's 11 years of my life that I have spent here and so much has happened to me on and off the field," Ramsey told Arsenal's website.

"I have really grown up here. I am just grateful for the opportunity to play for this club for such a long time.

"I've met so many great people here, made great friends and Arsene [Wenger] bringing me to the club and giving me that opportunity was pretty special.

"To last this long, at a club like this, is something in itself. That doesn't happen very often anymore, that's why it's so emotional and why the bond is so strong.

"I just want to say thank you very much for all the fans' support over the years, there has been a few lows but lots of highs and the bond has been so strong because I have been here for such a long time and they have been with me through thick and thin, watching me go from a boy to man."

Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that Welbeck will not be offered a new contract and will also leave at the end of the campaign.

The 28-year-old scored 33 goals in 125 appearances for Gunners since joining from Manchester United for £16m in 2014.

The England international has been sidelined since November with an ankle injury suffered against Sporting Lisbon in the Europa League.

Aaron Ramsey has played his last game for Arsenal after being ruled out for the rest of the season due to injury

Ramsey broke down in tears as he waved goodbye to the Arsenal fans, who chanted his name