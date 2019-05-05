Treble-chasing Ajax win Dutch Cup final with 4-0 win over Willem II

Klaas-Jan Huntelaar has scored 22 goals for Ajax this season

Ajax's treble dream is still on after they beat Willem II 4-0 to win the Dutch Cup at De Kuip in Rotterdam.

The Dutch league leaders host Tottenham on Wednesday in the Champions League semi-final second leg, having won 1-0 in London.

Daley Blind headed them into the lead against Willem II and Klaas-Jan Huntelaar doubled the advantage.

Veteran Huntelaar and Rasmus Nissen Kristensen added goals to seal Ajax's first Dutch Cup since 2009-10.

Erik ten Hag's side lead the Dutch Eredivisie on goal difference from PSV Eindhoven with two games left as they look to complete a clean sweep of trophies.