Scottish Premiership: Celtic v Rangers - Pick your combined Old Firm XI
|Scottish Premiership: Rangers v Celtic
|Venue: Ibrox Date: Sunday, 12 May Kick-off: 12:00 GMT
|Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Scotland, live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app
Odsonne Edouard or Jermain Defoe? Or both?
Celtic have secured an eighth successive Scottish top-flight title and travel to play second-placed rivals Rangers on Sunday in the final derby of the season.
Rangers have lost twice at Celtic Park this term but beat their city foes at Ibrox in December.
Who makes your combined Old Firm XI? Make and share your selection below.
