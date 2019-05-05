Match ends, Bayer 04 Leverkusen 6, Eintracht Frankfurt 1.
Bayer Leverkusen 6-1 Eintracht Frankfurt: Hosts thrash top-four rivals
Bayer Leverkusen hit six goals in the first 36 minutes to thrash Bundesliga top-four rivals Eintracht Frankfurt and boost their Champions League hopes.
Kai Havertz and Julian Brandt put Leverkusen 2-0 ahead inside 13 minutes, before Filip Kostic pulled one back.
Lucas Alario scored twice for Leverkusen, one either side of team-mate Charles Aranguiz's strike.
Peter Bosz' side had a sixth before half-time as Martin Hinteregger headed into his own goal.
The result sees fifth-placed Leverkusen move level on points with Frankfurt, in fourth, ahead of the final two games of the season.
Manager Adi Hutter made four alterations to the Frankfurt side that drew 1-1 with Chelsea in Thursday's Europa League semi-final first leg, with Serbia striker Luka Jovic among those rested before Thursday's return leg at Stamford Bridge (20:00 BST).
With six points still available, the battle for the final Champions League spot stretches to eighth-placed Hoffenheim, on 51 points, with Borussia Monchengladbach and VfL Wolfsburg, both on 52 points, also in contention.
Line-ups
B Leverkusen
- 1Hrádecky
- 5BenderSubstituted forDragovicat 60'minutes
- 4Tah
- 18Wendell
- 8BenderSubstituted forWeiserat 67'minutes
- 20Aránguiz
- 15Baumgartlinger
- 10Brandt
- 29Havertz
- 13AlarioSubstituted forSampaio Filhoat 83'minutes
- 31Volland
Substitutes
- 6Dragovic
- 7Sampaio Filho
- 11Thelin
- 16Jedvaj
- 21Kohr
- 23Weiser
- 28Özcan
Frankfurt
- 31Trapp
- 19AbrahamBooked at 44mins
- 20Hasebe
- 13HintereggerBooked at 43mins
- 18Touré
- 5FernandesBooked at 88mins
- 15WillemsSubstituted forGacinovicat 37'minutes
- 2NdickaSubstituted forJovicat 37'minutes
- 24da CostaSubstituted forChandlerat 74'minutes
- 4Rebic
- 10Kostic
Substitutes
- 1Rönnow
- 3Falette
- 6de Guzmán
- 8Jovic
- 11Gacinovic
- 22Chandler
- 39Mendes Paciência
- Referee:
- Robert Hartmann
- Attendance:
- 30,210
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home82%
- Away18%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home11
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bayer 04 Leverkusen 6, Eintracht Frankfurt 1.
Attempt missed. Filip Kostic (Eintracht Frankfurt) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Booking
Gelson Fernandes (Eintracht Frankfurt) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Charles Aránguiz (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gelson Fernandes (Eintracht Frankfurt).
Attempt missed. Kevin Volland (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Julian Brandt.
Attempt missed. Paulinho (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Julian Brandt (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kevin Volland.
Charles Aránguiz (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Gelson Fernandes (Eintracht Frankfurt).
Substitution
Substitution, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Paulinho replaces Lucas Alario.
Corner, Eintracht Frankfurt. Conceded by Mitchell Weiser.
Attempt saved. Luka Jovic (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Timothy Chandler with a cross.
Offside, Eintracht Frankfurt. Filip Kostic tries a through ball, but Ante Rebic is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Eintracht Frankfurt. Timothy Chandler replaces Danny da Costa.
Attempt missed. Kai Havertz (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Lucas Alario.
Jonathan Tah (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Luka Jovic (Eintracht Frankfurt).
Corner, Eintracht Frankfurt. Conceded by Jonathan Tah.
Corner, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Conceded by Kevin Trapp.
Attempt saved. Kai Havertz (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Julian Brandt.
Substitution
Substitution, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Mitchell Weiser replaces Lars Bender.
Foul by Lars Bender (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).
Filip Kostic (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Kai Havertz (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kevin Volland.
Offside, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Charles Aránguiz tries a through ball, but Lars Bender is caught offside.
Foul by Charles Aránguiz (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).
Mijat Gacinovic (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Kai Havertz (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).
Mijat Gacinovic (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Aleksandar Dragovic replaces Sven Bender because of an injury.
Lucas Alario (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gelson Fernandes (Eintracht Frankfurt).
Kevin Volland (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by David Abraham (Eintracht Frankfurt).
Second Half
Second Half begins Bayer 04 Leverkusen 6, Eintracht Frankfurt 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Bayer 04 Leverkusen 6, Eintracht Frankfurt 1.
Booking
David Abraham (Eintracht Frankfurt) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Kevin Volland (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick on the left wing.