Women’s World Cup watch: Who’s on form?

With a month to go until the Women's World Cup begins in France on 7 June, BBC Sport looks at the international players who are impressing before the finals.

The tournament begins in Paris, with home nations England and Scotland facing each other in their opening group game on Sunday, 9 June, hoping to reach 7 July's final in Lyon.

You can watch all the matches live coverage across BBC TV, radio and online.

English trio net the goals in the Women's FA Cup final

Three English players with an average age of 20 scored Manchester City's goals as they beat West Ham in the Women's FA Cup final on Saturday.

England's Keira Walsh, 22, and Georgia Stanway, 20, both netted before 18-year-old youth international Lauren Hemp added the third.

Phil Neville, the England manager, was among those who watched the final at Wembley which was attended by 43,264 spectators.

He will have been particularly encouraged by the performance of talismanic England captain Steph Houghton at the back as City finished their five-game cup run without conceding a goal.

Atletico Madrid seal Women's La Liga title

In Spain, Atletico Madrid clinched the title on the final day of the season with a 3-1 win at Real Sociedad, while second-placed Barcelona lost at Granadilla Tenerife.

Spain's Esther Gonzalez netted a hat-trick for Atletico, while her team-mate Jennifer Hermoso ended the season with the golden boot, netting 24 league goals.

But for Barcelona and England forward Toni Duggan, there could yet be celebrations this term, after they beat Bayern Munich on 28 April to reach the Women's Champions League final on 18 May.

Duggan has enjoyed a solid season at Barca with nine goals in 25 appearances.

USA, France and Norway reveal their squads

Ada Hegerberg became the inaugural winner of the Women's Ballon d'Or in December

As expected, Ballon d'Or winner Ada Hegerberg has not been included in Norway's squad for the Women's World Cup.

The Lyon striker's absence for the tournament in France this summer comes following her refusal to play for the national side since 2017.

Hegerberg, 23, has taken a stand against what she describes as a lack of respect for female players in Norway.

Meanwhile, hosts France have left Paris St-Germain's top scorer Marie-Antoinette Katoto out of their squad for this summer's finals.

There were fewer headline omissions from the holders' 23-strong squad, as the United States included 12 of the side that won the 2015 World Cup.

Carli Lloyd, 36, is among them as she features in her fourth tournament after she was named in the the US squad.

Also in the party are Lindsey Horan and Megan Rapinoe - both on the Ballon d'Or shortlist - and Alex Morgan.

Marta continues to struggle for goals

Record World Cup finals goalscorer Marta will look to add to her tally of 15 goals at the tournament for Brazil.

The 32-year-old's eyes will undoubtedly be on the main prize having never won the World Cup - her best showing being the 2007 tournament when Brazil were beaten by Germany in the final.

However, Marta appears to be struggling for form for her club side Orlando Pride in the build-up to the tournament.

Marta has yet to find net in the first five games of the new season for Orlando, who are winless and bottom of the National Women's Soccer League with just one point.