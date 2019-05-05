Rangers: 'Lack of discipline' a problem for Steven Gerrard

Steven Gerrard said Allan McGregor's red card was "another crazy moment"

Steven Gerrard says Rangers' "lack of discipline" has contributed to the club failing to win silverware in his first season in charge.

Goalkeeper Allan McGregor was sent off for kicking Marc McNulty in the back during Sunday's 1-0 win over Hibernian.

It is Rangers' ninth red card this season and rules McGregor out of next Sunday's derby with Celtic at Ibrox.

"It's another crazy moment that's difficult to defend," the Rangers boss told Sky Sports.

Gerrard says he is "running out of ideas" over how to improve his team's disciplinary record after Jermain Defoe's first-half goal at Ibrox secured Rangers' fifth straight win.

"Winning when you don't play well is a good sign in the big picture," he added. "But if you sum up the whole 90 minutes, I think that's the reason why we haven't been more competitive for the main prizes this year.

"The performance over the 90 minutes was average at best. And a lack of discipline - not just in the individual case but across the season - has hurt us a lot as well. That's the reason why we're not in the running for a cup or the league.

"I'm not sure the exact number - I think it's around nine red cards - but it's not acceptable. It's not good enough. I'll try to address it."

Gerrard was forced to put midfielder Ross McCrorie in goal for the final few minutes, having used all his substitutes before McGregor's dismissal.

"Listen, Allan McGregor has been one of our best players all season. He was in the running for player of the season and rightly so," the Rangers boss added.

"Again, you see the reason why he's highly rated as a goalkeeper because he pulled off a world-class save to get us three points. I think he'll be frustrated because he loves playing in the Old Firm games."

Hibs' defeat ended their hopes of a European place and manager Paul Heckingbottom's 10-game unbeaten run in the league.

"When we're winning the ball back, we should be creating a lot more chances from them," Heckingbottom said. "So it's the final pass and the final little bit of quality that creates that chance is what we're missing."