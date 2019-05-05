SWPL: Celtic win over Hibernian 'huge' - Eddie Wolecki Black

Natalie Ross scores Celtic's third goal in their 3-0 win over Hibernian

Celtic's 3-0 win over Hibernian is "huge", says head coach Eddie Wolecki Black, after his side finally beat one of the SWPL's dominant two.

Goals from Sarah Ewens, Chloe Craig and Natalie Ross moved Celtic second and ended a long run of defeats against Hibs that stretches to over 20 games.

The win also arrived nearly 12 months to the day since Hibs routed Celtic 9-0 in the SWPL Cup final.

"It's been a long time coming," said Wolecki Black.

"We've suffered a lot of bad memories playing Hibs, especially in cup ties in the past. And we played that like a cup tie today."

Celtic threaten to challenge SWPL duopoly

Hibs and Glasgow City are regarded as the established heavyweights of the women's game in Scotland.

The Leith outfit have won three domestic cup doubles in a row while City have claimed 12 SWPL titles on the trot, with Hibs runners-up for the past four seasons.

In the first few weeks of this campaign, Celtic had led 1-0 against Hibs before ultimately succumbing to a 2-1 defeat.

Just over a fortnight ago, Celtic went in at half-time ahead against City, before a red card and two goals meant Wolecki Black's side again left empty-handed.

They had shown they could rattle Scotland's dominant duo, but at the K Park, they marked their card as genuine challengers.

With 24 minutes played, Ewens latched on to Kirsty McLaughlin's long ball to give Celtic a deserved half-time lead.

Hibs were better after the break. Kirsten Reilly curled a shot which was saved, Chelsea Cornet was inches away from getting a touch to Jamie-Lee Napier's low cross, and Ellis Notley knocked a corner just past the post.

But Craig headed off the bar, then beat the goalkeeper to the rebound to double Celtic's advantage.

And Natalie Ross sealed the win, pouncing when Hibs failed to deal with a long ball.

"Anyone who came here to watch us today would have been impressed," said Wolecki Black, who took over in September last year.

"I thought we were very much on top. For most of the game I didn't think we were ever in trouble."

Celtic moved above Hibernian having scored more goals

City five points clear

Glasgow City remain in charge of the title race after a 5-0 thumping of Spartans, giving them a five-point lead with a game in hand.

Rangers scored three goals in the last 20 minutes to secure a 4-1 win over Stirling University, while Motherwell's 2-0 victory over Forfar Farmington moved them above Spartans into fifth.

Hearts stayed top of SWPL 2 on goal difference after an 11-0 shellacking of Hutchison Vale, with second-placed Glasgow Girls beating St Johnstone 3-1.

Dundee United won 2-0 against Kilmarnock to stay in the promotion hunt, as did Hamilton, who were 2-0 victors over Partick Thistle.