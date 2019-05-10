Derby County v Leeds United

Kemar Roofe (left) scored in both of Leeds' Championship victories over Derby County this season

Derby County duo Martyn Waghorn and Duane Holmes are both doubts for the first leg of their Championship play-off semi-final with Leeds United.

Waghorn picked up an Achilles injury in the win over West Brom and Holmes has been struggling with a thigh strain.

Leeds are without Patrick Bamford, who completes his two-match ban after being found guilty of simulation during their recent draw with Aston Villa.

Pontus Jansson faces a fitness test because of an ankle problem.

Leeds won both games during the regular season, running out 4-1 winners at Pride Park in August before a 2-0 win over the Rams at Elland Road in January.

However, that game was overshadowed by Leeds' head coach Marcelo Bielsa's admission that he had sent a member of his staff to "spy" on the Rams after Derbyshire Police were called to their training the day before the game to speak to a man acting suspiciously at the perimeter fence.

Bielsa later admitted that he had sent staff to watch "the training sessions of all opponents", with Leeds fined £200,000 by the EFL for their part in the incident, which Bielsa says he paid himself.

Rams 'ready' for two 'huge games'

Derby secured their place in the top six for the second successive season with last Sunday's 3-1 victory over West Brom.

And head coach Frank Lampard, who is nearing the end of his first campaign in charge, admitted that his side now face two "huge games" against Leeds.

"We mustn't forget they have beaten us twice, we mustn't forget they have finished points above us in the league," he told BBC Radio Derby.

"They are a strong team and at one point looked certainties to be promoted. Although they have dropped out of that, I still respect them hugely. But we will be ready.

"I'm not taking form into account. If we are going to have any chance of getting to Wembley we are going to have two really tough games."

After spending much of the season in the top two, Leeds slipped out of automatic promotion contention when back-to-back defeats over Easter by Wigan and Brentford, followed by the draw with Villa, allowed Sheffield United to join champions Norwich in the Premier League next season.

But Bielsa has urged his side to grasp the opportunity now in front of them in the play-offs.

"This is a football episode that everyone wants to live," he told BBC Radio Leeds. "Both semi-final games [against Derby] are going to be very attractive and the winner will play the final at Wembley, which will be a spectacle.

"The team that wins at Wembley will get promoted. You cannot have a bigger goal than this, and the motivation to face this challenge comes by itself."

