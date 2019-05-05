Welsh Cup winners Saints motivated by video of Nomads boss 'questioning desire'

The New Saints celebrate after beating Connah's Quay Nomads in the Welsh Cup final

The New Saints manager Scott Ruscoe says he showed his players a video of Connah's Quay Nomads counterpart Andy Morrison criticising them.

Saints beat Nomads 3-0 in the Welsh Cup final to seal the domestic double.

Morrison questioned the desire of the Saints players and said he had little respect for the Welsh Premier champions.

"Do we need any extra motivation to be in a cup final? I don't think so," Ruscoe said.

"We did show the players the footage and said, 'Have a look at it, that's what the manager of the opposition thinks'.

"He used the words 'I have no respect for what they do' and I really didn't have to say a lot more did I?"

Former Manchester City defender Morrison made his comments in an interview for S4C's Sgorio following his side's 1-0 defeat at Saints in the final game of the regular league season.

Morrison said he believes the majority of Saints' squad - who finished 12 points ahead of Nomads in the league - are capable of playing at a higher level.

"They are an excellent group of players," Ruscoe added.

"We've just signed the majority of them for next season so we know where we are and we don't have to do a lot of work in the summer.

"We signed another player \t the end of last week and looking for one more to come in."