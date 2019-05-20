Premier League players out of contract this summer
-
- From the section Premier League
Olivier Giroud, Daniel Sturridge and Nacho Monreal are among the Premier League players out of contract this summer.
The trio could all end up staying with their current clubs - in fact Giroud could be poised to sign an extension to stay at Chelsea - but they are free to talk to other sides about potential transfers.
Who else is a free agent across the Premier League and Europe, and which players have their exits confirmed? BBC Sport takes a look.
Arsenal
Confirmed as leaving: Danny Welbeck, Aaron Ramsey (to Juventus),Petr Cech (retiring)
Out of contract: Stephan Lichtsteiner, Nacho Monreal
Bournemouth
Out of contract: Artur Boruc
Brighton
Confirmed as leaving: Bruno (retiring)
Burnley
Confirmed as leaving: Stephen Ward, Anders Lindegaard
Out of contract: Peter Crouch
Cardiff
Confirmed as leaving: Aron Gunnarsson (Al-Arabi)
Out of contract: Bruno Ecuele Manga, Stuart O'Keefe, Jazz Richards, Kadeem Harris, Brian Murphy, Loic Damour
Chelsea
Confirmed as leaving: Gary Cahill
Out of contract: Olivier Giroud, Willy Caballero, Rob Green
Crystal Palace
Confirmed as leaving: Jason Puncheon, Julian Speroni
Out of contract: Bakary Sako, Pape Souare
Everton
Out of contract: Leighton Baines, Phil Jagielka
Fulham
Confirmed as leaving: Ryan Babel, Lazar Markovic
Huddersfield
Confirmed as leaving: Jonas Lossl, Danny Williams, Laurent Depoitre, Erik Durm, Jack Payne
Leicester
Confirmed as leaving: Shinji Okazaki, Danny Simpson
Liverpool
Out of contract: Daniel Sturridge, Alberto Moreno
Manchester City
Confirmed as leaving: Vincent Kompany (Anderlecht)
Manchester United
Confirmed as leaving: Ander Herrera, Antonio Valencia
Out of contract: Juan Mata
Newcastle
Out of contract: Mohamed Diame
Southampton
Confirmed as leaving: Steven Davis (Rangers)
Tottenham
Out of contract: Fernando Llorente, Michel Vorm
Watford
Out of contract: Miguel Britos, Heurelho Gomes (expected to retire), Tommie Hoban
West Ham
Out of contract: Andy Carroll, Samir Nasri, Adrian
Wolverhampton
Nobody
*With clubs not always releasing contract details, it is possible there are other players out of contract not listed here, or that some of them could have extended their deals without making it public.
Europe
The following players are all out of contract across Europe this summer, with the majority expected to move on.
Diego Godin, Filipe Luis (both Atletico Madrid), Santi Cazorla (Villarreal), Daniele de Rossi (Roma), Arjen Robben, Franck Ribery, Rafinha (all Bayern Munich), Max Kruse (Werder Bremen), Adrien Rabiot, Dani Alves (both PSG), Mario Balotelli (Marseille), Hector Herrera (Porto), Alan Dzagoev (CSKA Moscow)