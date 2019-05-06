Steve Clarke: Interest in Kilmarnock boss no surprise, says Kenny Dalglish

Media playback is not supported on this device 'Steve Clarke's Kilmarnock success will attract bigger clubs'

The "romance" of managing his local club may be enough to keep Steve Clarke at Kilmarnock even if he's offered the Scotland job, says Kenny Dalglish.

Clarke, in the frame to replace the sacked Alex McLeish, has led Kilmarnock to a record points total two seasons in a row and was named PFA Scotland manger of the year on Sunday night.

He was Liverpool first-team coach under Dalglish from January 2011 to May 2012.

"I think he has surpassed even his own expectations," Dalglish said.

"He fancied the Kilmarnock job because he was born and brought up in Ardrossan. It's nice to have that bit of romance when you go to your work and it's even more romantic when it's gone as well as it has.

"If he's still in love with Kilmarnock then maybe he'll be happy there. But there's no doubting he's done a fantastic job and that creates interest from other people."

Scotland legend Dalglish, the national team's most capped player and joint top scorer with 102 appearances and 30 goals, says appointing a Scot to replace McLeish "helps but is not a necessity".

He's convinced Clarke's methods would be well received by the players and that whoever is appointed will have a quality talent pool to work with.

McLeish was axed in April after a poor start to Euro 2020 qualifying and the Scottish FA could appoint a new manager within the next week.

"Stevie is excellent at all aspects you have to be good at to be successful," Dalglish added. "His coaching sessions are really well organised, intelligent. There's not a player I've come across when working with Stevie who didn't enjoy his training or failed to learn from it.

"Scottish players are playing at a higher level now with their clubs and that helps the Scotland manager. You've got (Scott) McTominay playing a few games for Man United. You've got Andy Robertson, who is the best left-back in the Premier League. Ryan Fraser at Bournemouth has had a fantastic season."

Clarke would be 'fantastic' for Scotland - analysis

Fellow PFA Scotland manager of the year nominee, Alloa Athletic manager Jim Goodwin, on BBC Sportsound

I don't think he will be at Kilmarnock next season. He has spoken about missing his family and is probably looking to get back down south.

It would be a fantastic appointment for Scotland if the SFA decide to go down that route. And that would allow him to move back to England and travel up here to watch the games.

He's taken Kilmarnock to third in the Premiership and realistically isn't going to take them higher than that.