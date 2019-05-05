Promotion/relegation play-off: Carrick hit by injuries for second leg against Ards

Michael Smith's header finds the Ards net in the goal which separate the sides

Carrick Rangers could have five players missing as they go into the promotion/relegation play-off second leg with a 1-0 lead over Ards.

Craig McMillan, Caolan Loughran and Ashton McDermott were injured in Friday's home victory along with goalscorer Michael Smith.

"We're got four to five starters not available," said manager Niall Currie.

"But we can do it - the boys have been great and we can fight, play football and we've pace to hurt teams."

He added: "We're just over the moon to have a chance because it's something we weren't expecting at the start of the season.

"We're under no illusions - it going to be extremely difficult and we're going to be under the cosh."

Premiership side Ards created the better openings in the first leg and boss Warren Feeney is upbeat for the Bangor encounter on Monday night.

"You've got to be confident in every game you go into," said former Northern Ireland striker Feeney.

"It was one of those nights when we had enough chances to to win the game but there's a long way to go.

"Fair play to Carrick, they were brilliant on the night and it's a case of dusting ourselves down and going again on Monday."