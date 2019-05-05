Spanish La Liga
Real Madrid3Villarreal2

Mariano double as Real Madrid beat Villarreal 3-2

Mariano Diaz
Mariano Diaz had only scored two goals this season before Sunday's double

Mariano Diaz scored twice as Real Madrid beat Villarreal in an entertaining La Liga game.

He opened the scoring after two minutes following a mistake by Santi Cazorla.

Alvaro Gonzalez stole the ball off Casemiro and fed Gerard Moreno to equalise from the edge of the box, but Jesus Vallejo put Real ahead from close range, his first goal for the club.

Mariano tapped home a Dani Carvajal cross to increase their lead, before Jaume Costa's injury-time consolation.

Teenager Vinicius Jr, a second-half substitute for Brahim Diaz, looked bright on his return from two months out with an ankle injury.

Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid remain third in La Liga, with Villarreal five points above the relegation zone.

Earlier on Sunday, Getafe beat Girona 2-0 to boost their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League. They are fourth, three points above Sevilla, with two games to go.

Line-ups

Real Madrid

  • 25Courtois
  • 2Carvajal
  • 5Varane
  • 3Vallejo
  • 12Marcelo
  • 15ValverdeSubstituted forIscoat 62'minutes
  • 14Casemiro
  • 8Kroos
  • 17VázquezSubstituted forAsensioat 62'minutes
  • 7Mariano
  • 21DíazSubstituted forVinícius Júniorat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Navas
  • 6Nacho
  • 18Llorente
  • 20Asensio
  • 22Isco
  • 23Reguilón
  • 28Vinícius Júnior

Villarreal

  • 13Fernández
  • 2GasparSubstituted forCostaat 82'minutes
  • 3GonzálezBooked at 84mins
  • 4Funes MoriBooked at 43mins
  • 39Quintillá
  • 10IborraBooked at 89mins
  • 19Cazorla
  • 30Chukwueze
  • 8FornalsSubstituted forBaccaat 72'minutes
  • 16PedrazaSubstituted forTrigueros Muñozat 56'minutes
  • 7Moreno

Substitutes

  • 1Asenjo
  • 6Ruiz
  • 9Bacca
  • 11Costa
  • 14Trigueros Muñoz
  • 18Fuego Martínez
  • 28Morlanes
Referee:
Jesús Gil Manzano
Attendance:
46,294

Match Stats

Home TeamReal MadridAway TeamVillarreal
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home24
Away15
Shots on Target
Home11
Away7
Corners
Home8
Away3
Fouls
Home9
Away14

Live Text

Match ends, Real Madrid 3, Villarreal 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Real Madrid 3, Villarreal 2.

Attempt missed. Xavier Quintillá (Villarreal) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Gerard Moreno with a cross.

Goal!

Goal! Real Madrid 3, Villarreal 2. Jaume Costa (Villarreal) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Gerard Moreno.

Attempt missed. Isco (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.

Attempt blocked. Isco (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Toni Kroos.

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Xavier Quintillá.

Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by Daniel Carvajal.

Offside, Villarreal. Santi Cazorla tries a through ball, but Carlos Bacca is caught offside.

Booking

Vicente Iborra (Villarreal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Vicente Iborra (Villarreal).

Attempt missed. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Daniel Carvajal with a cross.

Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gerard Moreno (Villarreal).

Booking

Álvaro González (Villarreal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Mariano (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Álvaro González (Villarreal).

Attempt saved. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Villarreal. Jaume Costa replaces Mario Gaspar.

Attempt saved. Gerard Moreno (Villarreal) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Álvaro González.

Attempt saved. Carlos Bacca (Villarreal) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Gerard Moreno.

Offside, Real Madrid. Marcelo tries a through ball, but Vinícius Júnior is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Mario Gaspar (Villarreal) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Santi Cazorla with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by Marcelo.

Attempt blocked. Mario Gaspar (Villarreal) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gerard Moreno.

Attempt missed. Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Xavier Quintillá with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Madrid. Vinícius Júnior replaces Brahim Díaz.

Attempt missed. Brahim Díaz (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Casemiro.

Substitution

Substitution, Villarreal. Carlos Bacca replaces Pablo Fornals.

Marcelo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mario Gaspar (Villarreal).

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Andrés Fernández.

Attempt saved. Marcelo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Brahim Díaz.

Attempt saved. Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Vicente Iborra.

Attempt missed. Manu Trigueros (Villarreal) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Santi Cazorla.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Madrid. Marco Asensio replaces Lucas Vázquez.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Madrid. Isco replaces Federico Valverde.

Foul by Mariano (Real Madrid).

Álvaro González (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 5th May 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona36258386345283
2Atl Madrid36228652262674
3Real Madrid362151062412168
4Getafe361513846311558
5Sevilla361671359461355
6Valencia35121674032852
7Ath Bilbao361214103842-450
8Real Sociedad361211134243-147
9Espanyol361211134450-647
10Alavés361211133646-1047
11Eibar361113124447-346
12Leganés361112133639-345
13Real Betis36128164051-1144
14Celta Vigo361010165057-740
15Villarreal36913144650-440
16Levante361010165563-840
17Real Valladolid36911163048-1838
18Girona36910173549-1437
19Rayo Vallecano3687213866-2831
20Huesca35612173856-1830
View full Spanish La Liga table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you