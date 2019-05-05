Match ends, Real Madrid 3, Villarreal 2.
Mariano double as Real Madrid beat Villarreal 3-2
Mariano Diaz scored twice as Real Madrid beat Villarreal in an entertaining La Liga game.
He opened the scoring after two minutes following a mistake by Santi Cazorla.
Alvaro Gonzalez stole the ball off Casemiro and fed Gerard Moreno to equalise from the edge of the box, but Jesus Vallejo put Real ahead from close range, his first goal for the club.
Mariano tapped home a Dani Carvajal cross to increase their lead, before Jaume Costa's injury-time consolation.
Teenager Vinicius Jr, a second-half substitute for Brahim Diaz, looked bright on his return from two months out with an ankle injury.
Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid remain third in La Liga, with Villarreal five points above the relegation zone.
Earlier on Sunday, Getafe beat Girona 2-0 to boost their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League. They are fourth, three points above Sevilla, with two games to go.
Line-ups
Real Madrid
- 25Courtois
- 2Carvajal
- 5Varane
- 3Vallejo
- 12Marcelo
- 15ValverdeSubstituted forIscoat 62'minutes
- 14Casemiro
- 8Kroos
- 17VázquezSubstituted forAsensioat 62'minutes
- 7Mariano
- 21DíazSubstituted forVinícius Júniorat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Navas
- 6Nacho
- 18Llorente
- 20Asensio
- 22Isco
- 23Reguilón
- 28Vinícius Júnior
Villarreal
- 13Fernández
- 2GasparSubstituted forCostaat 82'minutes
- 3GonzálezBooked at 84mins
- 4Funes MoriBooked at 43mins
- 39Quintillá
- 10IborraBooked at 89mins
- 19Cazorla
- 30Chukwueze
- 8FornalsSubstituted forBaccaat 72'minutes
- 16PedrazaSubstituted forTrigueros Muñozat 56'minutes
- 7Moreno
Substitutes
- 1Asenjo
- 6Ruiz
- 9Bacca
- 11Costa
- 14Trigueros Muñoz
- 18Fuego Martínez
- 28Morlanes
- Referee:
- Jesús Gil Manzano
- Attendance:
- 46,294
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home24
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home11
- Away7
- Corners
- Home8
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Real Madrid 3, Villarreal 2.
Attempt missed. Xavier Quintillá (Villarreal) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Gerard Moreno with a cross.
Goal!
Goal! Real Madrid 3, Villarreal 2. Jaume Costa (Villarreal) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Gerard Moreno.
Attempt missed. Isco (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Isco (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Toni Kroos.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Xavier Quintillá.
Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by Daniel Carvajal.
Offside, Villarreal. Santi Cazorla tries a through ball, but Carlos Bacca is caught offside.
Booking
Vicente Iborra (Villarreal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Vicente Iborra (Villarreal).
Attempt missed. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Daniel Carvajal with a cross.
Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gerard Moreno (Villarreal).
Booking
Álvaro González (Villarreal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Mariano (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Álvaro González (Villarreal).
Attempt saved. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Villarreal. Jaume Costa replaces Mario Gaspar.
Attempt saved. Gerard Moreno (Villarreal) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Álvaro González.
Attempt saved. Carlos Bacca (Villarreal) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Gerard Moreno.
Offside, Real Madrid. Marcelo tries a through ball, but Vinícius Júnior is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Mario Gaspar (Villarreal) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Santi Cazorla with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by Marcelo.
Attempt blocked. Mario Gaspar (Villarreal) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gerard Moreno.
Attempt missed. Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Xavier Quintillá with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Vinícius Júnior replaces Brahim Díaz.
Attempt missed. Brahim Díaz (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Casemiro.
Substitution
Substitution, Villarreal. Carlos Bacca replaces Pablo Fornals.
Marcelo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mario Gaspar (Villarreal).
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Andrés Fernández.
Attempt saved. Marcelo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Brahim Díaz.
Attempt saved. Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Vicente Iborra.
Attempt missed. Manu Trigueros (Villarreal) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Santi Cazorla.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Marco Asensio replaces Lucas Vázquez.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Isco replaces Federico Valverde.
Foul by Mariano (Real Madrid).
Álvaro González (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.