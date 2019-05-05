European Women's U17 Championship: England lose opener against holders Germany

Melisa Filis playing for the England Under-17s
England's Melisa Filis (right) has made four appearances for Arsenal's first team this season

England suffered a losing start at the European Women's Under-17s Championship as they were beaten 4-0 by holders Germany in Bulgaria.

Germany, who have won the competition a record six times, took the lead through Emilie Bernhardt's 12th-minute penalty.

Nicole Woldmann doubled their advantage on 23 minutes before Sophie Weidauer scored eight minutes later.

And Lisanne Grawe struck in second-half stoppage time for Germany, who beat England 8-0 in the 2018 semi-finals.

England then lost 2-1 to Finland in the third-place play-off in 2018 so their best performance in the competition is when they finished third in 2016.

Gemma Grainger's side will also face Austria (8 May, 14:00 BST) and the Netherlands (11 May, 12:00 BST) in Group B.

Selected matches in the tournament are available to view on the BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website/app.

