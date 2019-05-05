Newport County: Play-offs better than Great Escape for boss Flynn

Newport were only in the top seven for the final two weeks of the season. They were not in the play-off spots at any other time in 2019

Newport County manager Michael Flynn says reaching the League Two play-offs was a greater thrill than masterminding the Exiles' Great Escape in 2017.

Mark O'Brien's injury-time goal on the last day of the season kept County in the Football League, after Flynn took over with Newport 11 points adrift at the bottom with 12 games remaining.

This season a 10-game unbeaten run saw County grab the last play-off spot thanks to a late goal at Morecambe.

"It is an amazing feeling," Flynn said.

"Is it a better feeling that the Great Escape? Of course it is. There are different reasons, but last-gasp things at the top of the table are better than at the bottom!"

Flynn says his side have hugely overachieved as they have a relegation-level budget.

"At the start of the season we would have bitten your hands off for seventh," he said.

"We have a bottom-three budget, but we have a formula that means we have a group of lads who play above themselves more often than not."

Newport's passage to a two-legged tie with Mansfield was sealed by Jamille Matt's 87th-minute equaliser at Morecambe in a game dominated by the hosts.

Even then County were unsure of finishing seventh as a late Exeter goal at Forest Green would have denied them.

"It wasn't the best performance but the result and getting into the play-offs was all that mattered," Flynn told BBC Sport Wales.

Michael Flynn was part of the last Newport County side to get promoted

"It was an awful start, we were poor and I always try to be as honest as I can be. We weren't very good.

"We got in some really good positions early on but we wasted them and then I think it was the desperation of trying to score a goal that meant we were so poor.

"We showed our fighting spirit, they are a great group of players and whatever happens now it has been a fantastic season.

"We are going into the play-offs trying to win them.

"Mansfield will be a very difficult game for both teams."

Flynn took particular satisfaction in Matt scoring the decisive goal.

In trying to sign the player in the summer Flynn promised Matt he would "get him scoring again", after the 29-year-old striker found the net just four times in 2017/18 and five times the year before.

"I told Jamille Matt when I was trying to sign him that I would get him scoring again and he told me he would get me 20 goals and he did, he was true to his word! He's been fantastic," Flynn said.

"I was on 17 goals for quite a while but I told the gaffer I would get there," Matt added. "Obviously the 20th was the most important.

"The manager has been great, he keeps the boys level and knows what to say and when to say it.

"His belief in us is what has got us there. The squad get on very well and it has shown on the pitch.

"Now the attention turns to Mansfield."