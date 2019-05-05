Sheffield Wednesday: George Boyd & Gary Hooper among six players released

From the section

George Boyd joined Sheffield Wednesday from Burnley in the summer of 2017

Winger George Boyd and striker Gary Hooper are in a group of six out-of-contract players being released by Sheffield Wednesday.

Boyd returned to favour under Steve Bruce after struggling for games under previous boss Jos Luhukay, but managed only 14 league starts in 2018-19.

Hooper missed more than a year because of injury before returning in March.

Almen Abdi, David Jones, Marco Matias and Daniel Pudil will also leave Hillsborough in the summer.

The Owls lost their final game 2-1 to QPR and finished 12th in the Championship table.