Scottish Gossip: Neil Lennon, Steven Gerrard, Derek McInnes, Celtic, Rangers, Hibs,

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

After guiding Celtic to an eighth consecutive league title, Neil Lennon says that his spell as interim boss has been the toughest of his managerial career. (Mail on Sunday)

Brighton, Southampton and Burnley are weighing up moves for Rangers' £8m-rated captain James Tavernier. (Mail on Sunday)

Manager Steven Gerrard warns Rangers flops they'll be bombed out of squad if they don't move on, with the likes of Kyle Lafferty, Borna Barisic and Eros Grezda facing the prospect of leaving Ibrox this summer. (Sun)

Celtic could face an SPFL probe after their fans again targeted Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes with sectarian abuse. (Sunday Mail)

Scott Allan was shown clips of a 4-0 defeat he was involved in as Hibs boss Paul Heckingbottom met the midfielder to discuss the summer move to Easter Road that was agreed before his arrival. (Scotland on Sunday)

Former Celtic full-back Mark Wilson urges the club's board to appoint Neil Lennon as manager ahead of the Scottish Cup final. (Sun)

Captain Scott Brown insists the current Celtic side are nothing compared to legends Billy McNeil and Stevie Chalmers, following the recent deaths of the Lisbon Lions duo. (Mail on Sunday)

Neil Lennon insists Aberdeen's Derek McInnes is Scottish football's manager of the year - and the Scotland manager of the future. (Sunday Mail)

Ex-Celtic striker Chris Sutton has called on Rangers to "do the right thing" and give the champions a guard of honour at Ibrox next weekend. (Sun)

Motherwell teenager David Turnbull is "delighted" with a Michael Ballack comparison from BBC pundit Michael Stewart. (Scotland on Sunday)

David Hopkin is being lined up for a return to Morton after yesterday's acrimonious departure of manager Jonatan Johansson. (Sun)