Crystal Palace v Bournemouth

A penalty from Junior Stanislas earned Bournemouth a 2-1 win against Crystal Palace when the sides met in October

TEAM NEWS

James Tomkins, Mamadou Sakho and Jeffrey Schlupp are out for Crystal Palace, while Christian Benteke and Scott Dann are both injury doubts.

Goalkeeper Julian Speroni, who is leaving after 15 years and 405 games, has asked not to be handed a farewell appearance out of sentiment.

Teenage goalkeeper Mark Travers is again set to start for Bournemouth.

The Cherries remain without a host of injured players, including Dan Gosling, David Brooks and Dominic Solanke.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@johnrodercomm: This match could be a tale of two goalkeepers at opposite ends of their careers.

Nineteen-year-old Mark Travers made an impressive debut for Bournemouth last weekend, while 39-year-old Julian Speroni will bid an emotional farewell to Crystal Palace after 15 years at Selhurst Park.

Speroni received a special "Chairman's award for Outstanding Contribution" at Palace's end-of-season awards this week, having made over 400 appearances for the Eagles.

Both teams would finish on their highest ever Premier League points total with a victory, with Bournemouth moving above Palace if they were to complete the double over the home side, having won 2-1 at the Vitality Stadium in October.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson on Julian Speroni: "He made it clear to me we should carry on approaching this game in the professional way we've approached all games this season.

"He doesn't see any reason he should be the second goalkeeper or put onto the field of play just because it's the last day of the season.

"I was actually quite touched by the fact he wasn't looking for that gesture where he'd come on for five to 10 minutes and the crowd will go wild.

"He's taken that out of my hands by making it clear to me what he wants."

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe on teenage goalkeeper Mark Travers: "We decided to play Mark at the weekend and we were delighted with his performance.

"He's a very level-headed lad so we haven't really had to say too much to him this week.

"The decision was made to rest Asmir [Begovic], and he's now been given some time off to spend with his family. There's nothing more to it than that really. He's a top professional and is still very much our player."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Crystal Palace have lost only one of their past five games to climb to 12th place and I think they will finish off their season on a high note.

Prediction: 2-1

Lawro's final-day predictions in full

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Bournemouth could complete a league double over Crystal Palace for the first time in 30 years.

Palace have won just one of the seven previous Premier League meetings (D4, L2), and have never beaten them at home in the top flight.

Crystal Palace

Victory would give Palace 49 points, equalling their highest tally in a Premier League season - set in 1992-93, in a 42-game campaign.

A Palace defeat would mean they break the top-flight record for the biggest home and away points differential in a season - they have earned 12 more on the road (29 versus 17).

Only Huddersfield have earned fewer points at home than Palace in this season's Premier League, while just four clubs have better records on the road: Manchester City, Liverpool, Tottenham and Manchester United.

The Eagles have never ended a top-flight season with a home defeat, winning five and drawing two.

Palace have scored a league-high 10 penalties this season out of 11 taken, ahead of next-best Manchester United (nine scored).

Victory would be the 100th Premier League win of Roy Hodgson's managerial career.

Bournemouth