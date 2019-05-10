Southampton v Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield Town defender Erik Durm is out of the trip to Southampton because of injury

TEAM NEWS

Southampton defender Jannik Vestergaard is expected to miss the visit of Huddersfield because of a groin injury.

Maya Yoshida has again been ruled out due to a virus but Angus Gunn will return in goal after missing the defeat at West Ham.

Huddersfield defender Erik Durm has been ruled out, while Mathias Jorgensen and Chris Lowe will be assessed.

Head coach Jan Siewert has confirmed reserve goalkeeper Joel Coleman will make his first Premier League start.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@chriswisey: It's Huddersfield's final farewell, six weeks on from confirmation of their Premier League relegation.

After battling to an unexpected point against Manchester United, Jan Siewert will feel he is getting closer to implementing his desired style of play. A change in ownership won't affect his position, though the likely high turnover of playing staff this summer means Siewert may need more patience before his grand plan comes to fruition.

Ralph Hasenhuttl arrived in England less than two months before Siewert, but Southampton's future looks brighter than it has done for many a month.

Victory over Huddersfield would be the Austrian's ninth in his 23 Premier League matches - and that would be more league wins than his predecessors Mark Hughes and Mauricio Pellegrino managed between them!

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl: "I think it's never bad if you win games and it helps to get the good feeling for the summer.

"I think the players are very focused and want to have success."

Huddersfield head coach Jan Siewert on prospective new club owner Phil Hodgkinson: "I like emotions, it's good that I can really feel his passion.

"It's important that we both know that we have the same principles in what we want to achieve as a club.

"We know our current situation and we have to learn from everything, but I think it's important that he said the things he wants to do."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Huddersfield are saying goodbye to the top flight, and although the Terriers got a good result against Manchester United last weekend I don't see then signing off on a high note.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Southampton are unbeaten in the last four meetings in all competitions (W2, D2).

Huddersfield's last away win against Saints was a 2-1 top-flight victory in September 1971.

Southampton

Saints are on a four-match winless run (D2, L2), conceding three goals in all but one of those matches.

Their tally of six Premier League wins in 2019 matches their entire total for 2018.

They have only lost two of their eight home league games in 2019, winning four and drawing two.

They and opponents Huddersfield have both used a Premier League-high 30 players this season.

Shane Long could become the first Saints player to score in four consecutive Premier League home games since James Beattie in April 2003.

