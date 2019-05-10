Watford v West Ham United

Watford midfielder Etienne Capoue missed last weekend's defeat against Chelsea with a groin problem

TEAM NEWS

Watford's player of the season Etienne Capoue is available on Sunday after overcoming a groin problem.

Miguel Britos should also play - the defender missed last weekend's defeat against Chelsea after having a wisdom tooth out.

West Ham midfielder Robert Snodgrass returns after serving a one-match suspension.

Declan Rice and Felipe Anderson were also absent last weekend with a virus but they are fit to face the Hornets.

Jack Wilshere is in line for his first start since September after two separate ankle problems.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@robyniocowen: They may have eyes on Wembley but Watford do have an incentive in their final league game of the campaign - a point against West Ham would secure a top-half finish for the first time in the top flight for over 30 years.

The Hammers are finishing a solid first season under Manuel Pellegrini strongly with back-to-back victories - another would make sure they pip Watford to at least 10th place.

A mid-table encounter perhaps, but with just seven clean sheets apiece in the Premier League this season, hopefully a goal-laden finale is on the cards at Vicarage Road.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Watford head coach Javi Gracia will resist the temptation to rest players ahead of the FA Cup final: "Players get injured all the time so what can I do? Tell the players not to train, tell nobody to move, tell the players to stay at home, to go to bed and then they will be ready?

"This is not true. We have to do the same behaviour as we have always done. The only other way to prepare is to play well in this game. After the game is finished we have time to prepare for the final."

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini: "I want us to finish with three more points and to improve because we can still finish in the top 10.

"Last season we were 13th and involved in the relegation battle so I think this was a good season in comparison, but my mind is on improving again next season."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Watford were never going to sustain their flying start, which saw them win their first four league games, but they have been far more consistent than the Hammers.

West Ham have been much improved of late but they had plenty of blips over the course of the past nine months.

Prediction: 1-1

Lawro's full predictions

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Watford could do the league double over West Ham for the first time.

West Ham are winless in their last four Premier League away games at Watford (D2, L2).

Watford

Watford have only won one of their past five matches (D1, L3).

They are one win shy of 100 in the top flight.

The Hornets have conceded in 11 successive Premier League games - the longest current run in the division.

Victory on Sunday will guarantee them their first top-half finish in the top flight since 1986-87.

They have already set club Premier League records this season for most points (50), wins (14) and goals scored (51).

A booking for Etienne Capoue would mean he equals the Premier League record of 14 yellow cards in a season.

West Ham United