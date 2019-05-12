Mansfield Town v Newport County

Padraig Amond's equaliser in the first leg was his 23rd goal of the season

Mansfield Town will be without centre-half Matt Preston for the second leg of the League Two play-off semi-final.

Preston still has concussion but would be available for the final if the Stags can battle past Newport, who scored late on to earn a 1-1 draw in the first game at Rodney Parade on Thursday.

The Exiles could make a change in midfield after Joss Labadie impressed off the bench in the first leg.

The 28-year-old had missed the previous six matches with an ankle problem.