Doncaster Rovers v Charlton Athletic
Doncaster boss Grant McCann has a fully-fit squad as Rovers enter the League One play-offs with just one win from their past four games.
McCann's side ended the campaign in sixth place and host Charlton Athletic in the first leg of their semi-final tie on Sunday (12:15 BST).
Charlton finished third and have won seven of their past eight games.
Addicks midfielder Jonny Williams (ankle) has passed a fitness test, but striker Igor Vetokele is a doubt.
Meanwhile, defender Chris Solly serves the final match of a four-game suspension following his sending-off against Oxford on Good Friday.
The south-east London club were beaten play-off semi-finalists under manager Lee Bowyer last season, losing to Shrewsbury Town 2-0 on aggregate.
And they have only won promotion once in the last four occasions they have been involved in play-offs.
Charlton are aiming to end a three-year exile from the Championship, while Doncaster have spent five years away from the second tier.
Doncaster were promoted in their only previous appearance in the English Football League play-offs, beating Leeds United 1-0 in the League One final in 2008.
Rovers had been promoted to the EFL in 2003 after overcoming Dagenham & Redbridge in a play-off.
The second leg of the tie against Charlton takes place at The Valley on Friday, 17 May (19:45 BST), with the winning team facing Portsmouth or Sunderland at Wembley on Sunday, 26 May.
Match facts
- Doncaster are appearing in the play-offs for a second time in the Football League, earning promotion in their first, which was also in League One in 2007-08.
- Charlton have reached the League One play-offs for a second consecutive campaign; they were eliminated by Shrewsbury in the 2017-18 semi-finals.
- The 6th-placed side has earned promotion from League One in two of the last three seasons (Barnsley in 2016, Millwall in 2017); only two of the last 18 third-tier play-off winners had finished 6th before this.
- Whilst 3rd-placed clubs have won promotion from the third-tier play-offs more than any other position (11 times), just one of the last eight League One play-off winners have been the side that finished 3rd - Preston in 2014-15.
- Doncaster are unbeaten in their last three home meetings with Charlton in all competitions (W1 D2), last losing to them on home soil in the Championship in 2008-09 - a 1-0 defeat.
- Since the start of last season, Charlton have only lost once in five clashes with Doncaster in all competitions, winning two and drawing two, including a 1-1 stalemate in their last visit to the Keepmoat in March.
- Doncaster have only lost once in their last 15 games in league competition (including play-offs) at the Keepmoat Stadium (W10 D4), a 2-1 defeat by Accrington in April.
- Only Luton Town's James Collins (25) scored more goals in League One this season than Doncaster's John Marquis and Charlton's Lyle Taylor (both 21).