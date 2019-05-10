League One - Play-offs - 1st Leg
Doncaster12:15Charlton
Venue: The Keepmoat Stadium

Doncaster Rovers v Charlton Athletic

Doncaster striker John Marquis and Charlton striker Lyle Taylor celebrate scoring goals
Doncaster striker John Marquis (left) and Charlton striker Lyle Taylor (right) both scored 21 goals during the regular league season
Follow live text coverage from 12:00 BST on Sunday

Doncaster boss Grant McCann has a fully-fit squad as Rovers enter the League One play-offs with just one win from their past four games.

McCann's side ended the campaign in sixth place and host Charlton Athletic in the first leg of their semi-final tie on Sunday (12:15 BST).

Charlton finished third and have won seven of their past eight games.

Addicks midfielder Jonny Williams (ankle) has passed a fitness test, but striker Igor Vetokele is a doubt.

Meanwhile, defender Chris Solly serves the final match of a four-game suspension following his sending-off against Oxford on Good Friday.

The south-east London club were beaten play-off semi-finalists under manager Lee Bowyer last season, losing to Shrewsbury Town 2-0 on aggregate.

And they have only won promotion once in the last four occasions they have been involved in play-offs.

Charlton are aiming to end a three-year exile from the Championship, while Doncaster have spent five years away from the second tier.

Doncaster were promoted in their only previous appearance in the English Football League play-offs, beating Leeds United 1-0 in the League One final in 2008.

Rovers had been promoted to the EFL in 2003 after overcoming Dagenham & Redbridge in a play-off.

The second leg of the tie against Charlton takes place at The Valley on Friday, 17 May (19:45 BST), with the winning team facing Portsmouth or Sunderland at Wembley on Sunday, 26 May.

Match facts

  • Doncaster are appearing in the play-offs for a second time in the Football League, earning promotion in their first, which was also in League One in 2007-08.
  • Charlton have reached the League One play-offs for a second consecutive campaign; they were eliminated by Shrewsbury in the 2017-18 semi-finals.
  • The 6th-placed side has earned promotion from League One in two of the last three seasons (Barnsley in 2016, Millwall in 2017); only two of the last 18 third-tier play-off winners had finished 6th before this.
  • Whilst 3rd-placed clubs have won promotion from the third-tier play-offs more than any other position (11 times), just one of the last eight League One play-off winners have been the side that finished 3rd - Preston in 2014-15.
  • Doncaster are unbeaten in their last three home meetings with Charlton in all competitions (W1 D2), last losing to them on home soil in the Championship in 2008-09 - a 1-0 defeat.
  • Since the start of last season, Charlton have only lost once in five clashes with Doncaster in all competitions, winning two and drawing two, including a 1-1 stalemate in their last visit to the Keepmoat in March.
  • Doncaster have only lost once in their last 15 games in league competition (including play-offs) at the Keepmoat Stadium (W10 D4), a 2-1 defeat by Accrington in April.
  • Only Luton Town's James Collins (25) scored more goals in League One this season than Doncaster's John Marquis and Charlton's Lyle Taylor (both 21).

