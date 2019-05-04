Newcastle 2-3 Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool 'have qualified for their final'

Liverpool return to the top of the Premier League, two points ahead of Manchester City having played a game more than their title rivals.

Jurgen Klopp said Liverpool have "qualified for our final" after his side scored a late winner at Newcastle to ensure the Premier League title race goes to the last day of the season.

Divock Origi headed in Xherdan Shaqiri's free-kick in the 86th minute to send Klopp's side top, two points above title rivals Manchester City.

City face Leicester on Monday in their penultimate league fixture.

"This was a victory of passion, heart and absolute desire," said Klopp.

"It's destiny. If we'll be champions it will happen but these boys deliver and deliver and deliver. How can you feel pressure when you do your best? 94 points? It's incredible."

