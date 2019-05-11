Scottish League Two - Play-off Final - 1st Leg
Cove Rangers15:00Berwick
Venue: Balmoral Stadium

Cove Rangers v Berwick Rangers

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Updates on BBC Radio Scotland & the BBC Sport Scotland website

Match report to follow.

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you