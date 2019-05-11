Scottish League One - Play-off Semi-final - 2nd Leg
Clyde15:00Edinburgh City
Venue: Broadwood Stadium

Clyde v Edinburgh City (agg 1-0)

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Updates on BBC Radio Scotland & the BBC Sport Scotland website

Match report to follow.

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you