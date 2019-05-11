Scottish Championship - Play-off Semi-final - 2nd Leg
Forfar15:00Raith Rovers
Venue: Station Park

Forfar Athletic v Raith Rovers (agg 1-2)

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Updates on BBC Radio Scotland & the BBC Sport Scotland website

Match report to follow.

Find out more

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you