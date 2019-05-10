Sunderland v Portsmouth
-
- From the section League One
Sunderland boss Jack Ross has no new injury or suspension concerns, with midfielders Aiden McGeady, Lee Cattermole and George Honeyman all expected to be available for selection.
Winger Duncan Watmore (ankle) could be fit for the second leg on Thursday.
Portsmouth boss Kenny Jackett is likely to make a number of changes after resting players for last week's 1-1 draw with Accrington.
Midfielder Jamal Lowe and striker Brett Pitman are among those set to return.
The Black Cats, who finished fifth in League One, are looking to secure an immediate return to the Championship after successive relegations down to the third tier.
They have won just one of their past seven league matches, including a 1-1 draw against Portsmouth on 27 April.
That draw at the Stadium of Light ended a seven-match winning run for Kenny Jackett's side that had lifted them back into contention for automatic promotion.
However, a 3-2 home defeat by Peterborough three days later ended those hopes and they had to settle for fourth place.
The return leg is at Fratton Park on Thursday, 16 May, (19:45 BST) with the winner facing either Doncaster or Charlton at Wembley on Sunday, 26 May.
Match facts
- This will be Sunderland's first appearance in the play-offs at any level since 2004, when they were eliminated from the semi-finals of the second-tier play-offs on penalties by Crystal Palace.
- Portsmouth are appearing in the Football League play-offs for a third time; they have now featured in the play-offs in the second, third and fourth tiers of English football, becoming the 11th club to do so (Tranmere Rovers the 10th this season also).
- The side finishing 5th has been promoted via the third-tier play-offs on fewer occasions than any other position (five times), with Barnsley the last side to do so in 2006.
- The team that finished 4th has been promoted in five of the last eight League One play-off campaigns, including Rotherham last season.
- This will be the fourth meeting between Sunderland and Portsmouth in all competitions this season; both teams have scored in each of the previous three, with Pompey winning one and the other two finishing level, including a 2-2 draw in the EFL Trophy final in March which Sunderland lost on penalties.
- Sunderland are without a win in nine contests against Portsmouth across all competitions (D4 L5) since a 2-0 Premier League triumph in January 2008.
- Sunderland have lost just one of their last 24 home matches in league competition (including play-offs), winning 13 and drawing 10, losing the other 4-5 to Coventry in April.
- Portsmouth forward Jamal Lowe has been directly involved in eight goals in his last ten appearances in all competitions (five goals, three assists), including two goals in two games against Sunderland during this run.