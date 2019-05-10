Sunderland v Portsmouth

Aiden McGeady has scored 14 goals for Sunderland this season, including two in their Checkatrade Trophy final defeat by Portsmouth

Sunderland boss Jack Ross has no new injury or suspension concerns, with midfielders Aiden McGeady, Lee Cattermole and George Honeyman all expected to be available for selection.

Winger Duncan Watmore (ankle) could be fit for the second leg on Thursday.

Portsmouth boss Kenny Jackett is likely to make a number of changes after resting players for last week's 1-1 draw with Accrington.

Midfielder Jamal Lowe and striker Brett Pitman are among those set to return.

The Black Cats, who finished fifth in League One, are looking to secure an immediate return to the Championship after successive relegations down to the third tier.

They have won just one of their past seven league matches, including a 1-1 draw against Portsmouth on 27 April.

That draw at the Stadium of Light ended a seven-match winning run for Kenny Jackett's side that had lifted them back into contention for automatic promotion.

However, a 3-2 home defeat by Peterborough three days later ended those hopes and they had to settle for fourth place.

The return leg is at Fratton Park on Thursday, 16 May, (19:45 BST) with the winner facing either Doncaster or Charlton at Wembley on Sunday, 26 May.

Match facts