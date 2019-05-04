Mohamed Salah: Liverpool forward taken off on stretcher at Newcastle

Mohamed Salah injured
Mohamed Salah is the Premier League's top scorer with 22 goals this season

Premier League top scorer Mohamed Salah was taken off on a stretcher during Liverpool's 3-2 win at Newcastle.

The Reds forward was left clutching his head after an aerial collision with Magpies keeper Martin Dubravka.

Salah, who scored his team's second goal, was replaced by Divock Origi after 73 minutes with the match level at 2-2.

Origi quickly made his presence felt, heading in the Anfield side's winner with four minutes remaining.

Follow reaction here.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you