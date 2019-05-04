Mohamed Salah: Liverpool forward taken off on stretcher at Newcastle

From the section

Mohamed Salah is the Premier League's top scorer with 22 goals this season

Premier League top scorer Mohamed Salah was taken off on a stretcher during Liverpool's 3-2 win at Newcastle.

The Reds forward was left clutching his head after an aerial collision with Magpies keeper Martin Dubravka.

Salah, who scored his team's second goal, was replaced by Divock Origi after 73 minutes with the match level at 2-2.

Origi quickly made his presence felt, heading in the Anfield side's winner with four minutes remaining.

