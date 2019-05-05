Falkirk will 'bounce back' from pain of relegation, says Ray McKinnon

Falkirk fans protested against the board during final-day win

Manager Ray McKinnon says Falkirk's rebuild must be geared towards a place in the Scottish Premiership after they dropped into the third tier.

McKinnon's men beat Championship winners Ross County 3-2 on Saturday but were relegated by Alloa Athletic's draw away to Ayr United.

Falkirk finished bottom on goal difference, with Queen of the South in the relegation play-off place.

"We're all feeling extremely deflated," McKinnon said.

"We had to win to have any chance of staying in the league, but unfortunately it wasn't enough. Towards the end I was looking for the score of the Ayr match and to see the result, it was very deflating.

"Everyone connected with the club is devastated, but this club will bounce back."

McKinnon, who replaced Paul Hartley last August with Falkirk pointless after three league games, signed 13 players in January.

But he could not prevent the drop to League One, a level Falkirk haven't played at since 1980. They were last a top-flight club in 2010 and lost a Premiership play-off in 2016.

"We need to make sure we have a strategy and a plan to get into the Premiership," McKinnon added. "It's my goal to get to the top flight.

"There will be a clearout of players, and new players coming in and hopefully we can challenge. We have to look at everything and take stock at where we failed this year. Everyone is hurting."