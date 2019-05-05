Scunthorpe chairman sorry for 'unsporting' goal in Plymouth Argyle defeat

Josh Morris' goal caused consternation among Plymouth Argyle's players ands supporters

Scunthorpe chairman Peter Swann has apologised for his team scoring while Plymouth's goalkeeper was down injured during Saturday's League One game.

Matt Macey tried to throw the ball out so he could receive treatment, but Josh Morris managed to keep it in play and subsequently chipped him to equalise.

Plymouth won the match, but the result saw both relegated to the fourth tier.

"I apologise wholeheartedly to everyone who's seen what's happened there," Swann told BBC Radio Humberside.

"That's not in the spirit of the game."

The incident led to heated scenes at Home Park, with the goal levelling the game at 2-2 after Scunthorpe had been 2-0 down.

Argyle went on to win 3-2, but Southend United's win over play-off-bound Sunderland meant the result was irrelevant.

Swann said his team should have followed the example of Leeds United, who allowed Aston Villa to walk in a goal last weekend after scoring a controversial goal when it looked as though the ball was going to go out for an injured player.

"We've had time to look back on it," continued Swann, who did not let his caretaker manager Andy Dawson or any players speak to the media after the game.

"If Josh has picked the ball up and put it in the back of the net, the managers and everybody, the captain, they've all had the opportunity to stand there and sort out something.

"That's not the way I've run a football club and it's not the way I've come into football, so I'm really disappointed about it.

Plymouth's on-loan Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Macey had to be helped off after the goal

"I'm not putting the players or the manager up for interview because it's all going to be taken up over something which we need to deal with within the club.

"It was a spirited game where we should be talking about the football and the result and the fact that we've gone down fighting, but it's all going to be overshadowed, isn't it?"

Plymouth Argyle caretaker manager Kevin Nancekivell would not comment on the incident, other than to say he was "very proud of the boys and the way they reacted from the situation".

Argyle's Twitter feed described the goal as "The most unsporting goal in Home Park history" - something Swann agreed with.

"When your club's being attacked like that because of a decision that we made, you sit there and you don't feel very proud of the club," the chairman said.

"My club's just come under a bit of pressure because we've been relegated, we've been accused of being unsportsmanlike, which I think we probably have been."