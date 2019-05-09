League Two - Play-offs - 1st Leg
Newport County v Mansfield Town

Michael Flynn
Michael Flynn's Newport went on a 10-game unbeaten run at the end of the regular season to reach the play-offs
Follow live text coverage from 19:30 BST on Thursday

Newport County host Mansfield Town in the first leg of their League Two semi-final as the English Football League play-offs get under way on Thursday.

Mansfield are likely to be without centre-half Matt Preston (concussion) for both matches against the Exiles.

Joss Labadie could be fit again for Newport following an ankle injury.

The Stags were pipped to automatic promotion after losing to MK Dons on the final day of the regular season, while Newport are unbeaten in 10 games.

You can follow live text commentary of every EFL play-off match on the BBC Sport website and app, with coverage from Rodney Parade beginning at 19:30 BST.

Match facts

  • Newport County have won only two of their last 14 Football League games against Mansfield Town (D2 L10), although one of these wins came last time out at Rodney Parade.
  • Mansfield striker Danny Rose has scored in all four of his league starts against Newport, finding the net twice at Rodney Parade.
  • Newport are unbeaten in their last 10 League Two games (W6 D4), coming into the play-offs with the longest current unbeaten run in the division.
  • Mansfield conceded fewer goals than any other League Two side in 2018-19 (41), keeping 18 clean sheets in total.
  • The team finishing seventh has won the play-offs in five of the last nine League Two campaigns, including two of the last three.
  • Mansfield are participating in their third Football League play-off campaign, and their first since 2004. The Stags have never won promotion via the play-offs, although they did reach the final in 2004.
  • The team finishing fourth has only won promotion to League One in one of the last 10 seasons, with Fleetwood Town doing so in 2013-14.
  • Mansfield's Tyler Walker has been directly involved in six goals in his last seven league appearances (5 goals, 1 assist), netting in four of those seven games.

