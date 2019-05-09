Newport County v Mansfield Town

Michael Flynn's Newport went on a 10-game unbeaten run at the end of the regular season to reach the play-offs

Newport County host Mansfield Town in the first leg of their League Two semi-final as the English Football League play-offs get under way on Thursday.

Mansfield are likely to be without centre-half Matt Preston (concussion) for both matches against the Exiles.

Joss Labadie could be fit again for Newport following an ankle injury.

The Stags were pipped to automatic promotion after losing to MK Dons on the final day of the regular season, while Newport are unbeaten in 10 games.

You can follow live text commentary of every EFL play-off match on the BBC Sport website and app, with coverage from Rodney Parade beginning at 19:30 BST.

